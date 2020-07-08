‘Congrads’ Keeton family! Mom graduates alongside her two daughters amid COVID-19

PEARLAND, Texas – Talk about girl power! Not one, not two, but all three of the Keeton ladies are graduating despite COVID-19.

Jasmine Keeton graduated with her Master’s degree in engineering management from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

Big sister Jadean Keeton is graduating from Prairie View A&M University with a bachelor’s degree in social work. Her younger sister, JoyLynn Keeton is graduating from Robert Turner College and Career High School and Alvin Community College.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe sat down with the mom and her two daughters to celebrate their achievements as they shared the biggest life lessons, they’ve learned from one another!

Congrats Keeton ladies!