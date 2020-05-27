Congrats Grads: Stafford High School celebrates senior class with digital billboards

STAFFORD — Since graduation ceremonies are cancelled throughout the area due to the coronavirus, one high school has found a way to honor its 2020 graduating seniors including the class valedictorian and salutatorians. Stafford High School has partnered with Clear Channel Outdoor to virtually recognize 195 of the graduating seniors.

All month, the photos are being broadcast on a rotating basis on all four of the digital billboards in Stafford.

“Obviously, we’re in a situation where we can’t recognize our seniors traditionally. So, this is a way for them to get their recognition in the community,” said Vice President of Public Affairs for Clear Channel Outdoor, Lee Vela.

Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe met up with three of the featured seniors underneath their billboard at Murphy Road and Highway 90.

“It is very surreal to see my picture up there,” said Stafford High School senior, Makayla Ramirez. “I never imagined my face being on a billboard so I feel like it’s a blessing in disguise.”

Her classmate Ariel Ramos added, “It feels really cool. We’re finally getting recognized for the hard work that we’ve done.”

“It really makes me feel special to have the recognition from my school,” said Rebecca Rathanraj, a fellow Stafford High School senior.

