Congrats Grads: Stafford High School celebrates senior class with digital billboards

Where's Maggie

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STAFFORD — Since graduation ceremonies are cancelled throughout the area due to the coronavirus, one high school has found a way to honor its 2020 graduating seniors including the class valedictorian and salutatorians. Stafford High School has partnered with Clear Channel Outdoor to virtually recognize 195 of the graduating seniors.

All month, the photos are being broadcast on a rotating basis on all four of the digital billboards in Stafford.

“Obviously, we’re in a situation where we can’t recognize our seniors traditionally. So, this is a way for them to get their recognition in the community,” said Vice President of Public Affairs for Clear Channel Outdoor, Lee Vela.

Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe met up with three of the featured seniors underneath their billboard at Murphy Road and Highway 90.

“It is very surreal to see my picture up there,” said Stafford High School senior, Makayla Ramirez. “I never imagined my face being on a billboard so I feel like it’s a blessing in disguise.”

Her classmate Ariel Ramos added, “It feels really cool. We’re finally getting recognized for the hard work that we’ve done.”

“It really makes me feel special to have the recognition from my school,” said Rebecca Rathanraj, a fellow Stafford High School senior.

Congrats to all the grads! You all are stars!

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Governor Abbott says water parks can open May 29th 8A live shot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Abbott says water parks can open May 29th 8A live shot"

Congrats Grads: Stafford High School celebrates senior class with digital billboards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Congrats Grads: Stafford High School celebrates senior class with digital billboards"

Six Flags reservation video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Six Flags reservation video"

Macy’s reopens in Houston area for both in-store shopping and curbside

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy’s reopens in Houston area for both in-store shopping and curbside"

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man Dies In Police Custody

Thumbnail for the video titled "GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man Dies In Police Custody"

Minneapolis Mayor Reacts About Man Killed In Police Custody

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minneapolis Mayor Reacts About Man Killed In Police Custody"
More Video

It's Not Hou It's Me

More It's Not Hou It's Me

Fitness Friday

More Fitness Friday

More Morning Dose

More Morning Dose

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Class Acts

More Class Acts

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular