Constellation Field serves as personal protective equipment donation site

SUGAR LAND -- The Sugar Land Skeeters are using Constellation Field as a drop-off site for personal protective equipment to be donated to Memorial Hermann.

People can donate PPE at Constellation Field by visiting the ticket office at the front of the stadium where they’ll receive further instruction on how to donate the equipment. They're accepting donations Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m..

Memorial Hermann is accepting the following equipment:

Alcohol Wipes

Bleach Wipes

Face Shields

Isolation Gowns

Medical Grade N95 Masks

Sanitation Wipes

Sanitizer with CDC requirement of 60% or higher

Shoe and Boot Covers

Surgical Masks

Donated items should be unused and unopened. All items will be inspected before distributing to care delivery sites within the Memorial Hermann system. Members of the community interested in donating are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing when dropping off items.

Memorial Hermann said it has a steady supply of personal protective equipment for its healthcare workers, and donations will help maintain that steady supply.

As far as the Skeeters, they are currently monitoring the current COVID-19 pandemic and will make announcements regarding Opening Day and special events for 2020 once that information is available. For updates on the organization, please visit sugarlandskeeters.com or follow the Skeeters on Facebook, Instagram (@sugarlandskeeters) and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters).