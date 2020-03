Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Right now, The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center faces a severe blood shortage due to donors cancelling during the coronavirus outbreak.

There’s especially a vital need for O+ and O- red cells.

For more information regarding to donating and COVID-19, please visit http://www.giveblood.org/mythbusters-the-truth-about-coronavirus-(covid-19)/.

For more information or to help save lives, visit giveblood.org.