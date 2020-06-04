COVID-19 clean, disinfect & re-open battle plan

Where's Maggie

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON – As businesses reopen, they’re in a frantic scramble to clean and disinfect so employees and customers stay safe.  Overnight, business owners have had to become germ-fighting superheroes of sorts.

To help, local cleaning pros at Stratus Building Solutions, the nation’s leading green commercial cleaning and janitorial franchise, have developed the COVID-19 Clean, Disinfect & Re-Open Battle Plan, to help businesses plot a safe and healthy reopening. 

Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe met with Stratus Building Solutions to become a “clean, mean, germ fighting machine!”

For more and a cleaning checklist, please visit: www.stratusbuildingsolutions.com

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Protestors Make Signs for George Floyd Rally

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protestors Make Signs for George Floyd Rally"

Search resumes at San Jacinto River for missing ATV rider

Thumbnail for the video titled "Search resumes at San Jacinto River for missing ATV rider"

Local hospital increases COVID-18 testing capabilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local hospital increases COVID-18 testing capabilities"

Phase 3 of Reopening Texas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phase 3 of Reopening Texas"

TX Gov. Greg Abbott Announces Phase III Reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "TX Gov. Greg Abbott Announces Phase III Reopening"

DC: PELOSI MEETS W/ PROTESTERS ON CAPITOL HILL

Thumbnail for the video titled "DC: PELOSI MEETS W/ PROTESTERS ON CAPITOL HILL"
More Video

It's Not Hou It's Me

More It's Not Hou It's Me

Fitness Friday

More Fitness Friday

More Morning Dose

More Morning Dose

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather

Class Acts

More Class Acts

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular