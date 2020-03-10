Curing Caroline: Grandfather Works to Cure Granddaughter with Rare Disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Stephen Fletcher is a beloved and well-known pediatric neurosurgeon, he’s also a devoted grandfather. Dr. Fletcher is now working tirelessly to save his most precious patient, his 8-year-old granddaughter, Caroline. Caroline, a twin, has a very rare neurodegenerative disease. The disease closely mimics one called Charcot-Marie-Tooth. Caroline's genetic mutation causes her muscles to atrophy all over.

Dr. Fletcher, along with a team of scientist, geneticists, and doctors have developed a cure for Caroline and possible treatment for over 2.8 million other patients.

The Fletcher family now needs funds. They need $2.6 million for funding the next phase of development for the treatment that could reverse Caroline’s rare disease and help others.

If you would like to help in Curing Caroline and many others, please consider donating to: www.cmtausa.org/cure-caroline. Caroline’s aunt, Keri Henry, also started a Facebook page, where you can follow her journey.