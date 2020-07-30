Dine in or Take Out for Houston Restaurant Weeks

HOUSTON – Houston Restaurant Weeks, the most anticipated food event of the year, returns on Saturday, August 1st and runs through Labor Day on Monday, September 7th.

COVID-19 has impacted the restaurant industry immensely. Now more than ever, the restaurant community is embracing Houston Restaurant Weeks as a timely opportunity for Houstonians to support local restaurants with dine-in, take-out and delivery. New this year is a $1 per meal donation to benefit Houston Food Bank, as well as options for take-out and delivery.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe spoke with the Houston Food Bank and one of the participating restaurants, Artisans.

For a full list of participating restaurants, please visit: https://houstonrestaurantweeks.com/

