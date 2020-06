HOUSTON – Ranard Hardman aka Nard Got Sole is known for his custom kicks. He’s also known for being Dope AF (Dope Active Father).

Hardman, a father of six, is also a stay-at-home dad. The “soleful” dad sat down with Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe to talk fatherhood, myths of being a Black father, and more.

For more on Nard Got Sole custom kicks and Dope Active Father apparel, visit: http://www.nardgotsole.com/