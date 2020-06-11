During COVID-19 stay-at-home order local family loses everything in fire

NE HOUSTON – In the midst of COVID-19 and the stay-at-home order the Jackson lost everything in a house fire.

“I was making something to eat. My two girls came in and said they smelt something. I immediately took them out of the house, not knowing what was going on,” said Destiny Jackson.

Meanwhile her 6-year-old son was asleep inside. Destiny Jackson says once she saw the flames, she immediately ran back inside.

“The fire was already going in the room. He was asleep in the bed and that’s how I got burnt all up,” recounts Destiny Jackson.

She now has burns all over her body. Fortunately, Jackson was able to get everyone out safely. However, the family of seven is left with nothing.

“It’s been a challenge. We don’t have a normal life,” said Marcus Jackson. “We live where we can and where we can afford. It’s difficult trying to provide and do on my own for my family. But we know by the grace of God it is going to happen.”

Marcus Jackson said his children’s school district, Houston Independent School District, has been so supportive with its Wraparound Services.

“It hurts my heart to see that they’re homeless because I see and speak with those students every single day,” said Curtis Simmons, HISD Wraparound Resource Specialist. “When I got the call about the Jackson’s we jumped into action because that’s what we’re here for, to help.”

So, what can we do to help?

“The purpose of Wraparound Services is to provide non-academic support to our students and families,” said Jarad Davis, Director of HISD’s Wraparound Services. “We’re always looking for people who can partner with us whether financially or provide any type of resources. This is a call to action, because that’s our job to support and help our students, families, and communities.”

Meanwhile, times are tough for the Jackson family. But as their eldest daughter said, “I’m kinda glad that the house burnt down and not my mom or little brother. But I am upset that my mom and dad lost all of their stuff.”

If you or someone you know would like to help the Jackson family you can contact: www.HoustonISD.org/wraparound.

You can also donate to the Jackson’s GoFundMe Page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/udfvp-jackson-house-fire

For more of the Jackson family’s story, watch this Facebook live with Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe, below: