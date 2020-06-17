Emancipation Park’s “We Are Juneteenth” virtual celebration

HOUSTON – Emancipation Park’s 148th Annual Juneteenth celebration will be unlike any other. Instead of having thousands gather at the Third Ward park to commemorate June 19, the day Texas slaves learned of their freedom, it will all be online.

“Because of the virus we’re doing Juneteenth celebration virtually,” said Emancipation Park Conservancy executive director Lucy Bremond. “Entertainment, we’re going to have reenactments, food, vendors, everything all virtual.”

For a complete schedule of programming, please see the below timeline or visit, www.epconservancy.org.