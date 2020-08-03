Enjoy Memorial Park’s new 100-acre Eastern Glades

MEMORIAL PARK – Memorial Park’s highly-anticipated Clay Family Eastern Glades are now open. Enjoy 100 acres of open space to relax, reflect and rejuvenate, right in the heart of Houston.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe got a special tour with Cara Lambright, Chief Operating Officer of Memorial Park Conservancy.

For more on all it has to offer, please visit: https://www.memorialparkconservancy.org/discover/master-plan/eastern-glades/

 

