Escape reality with animatronic ‘Dragons’ at the Houston Zoo

HOUSTON – Escape reality and let your imagination come to life with “Dragons at the Houston Zoo”.

This first-of-its-kind exhibit will take guests through an enchanted forest filled with more than a dozen magical, animatronic creatures of the air, land and sea.

The limited-time special exhibit is included with your regular entry ticket, now through Sept. 7th.

Due to COVID-19 there are new protocols at the Zoo.

Online tickets are now required for all guests. Anyone arriving at the Zoo without an online reservation will not be admitted. Tickets will be offered in three day-parts, 9:00 –11:00 a.m., noon – 2:00 p.m., and 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., which will limit the number of guests in the Zoo at one time and provide for increased social distancing.

Once inside, there’s a one-way path for people.

Other health and safety initiatives include the Zoo requiring staff to wear masks, and enhanced cleaning methods. Several interactive experiences, including giraffe feedings and the Wildlife Carousel, will remain temporarily closed.

More information can be found at www.HoustonZoo.org. Additionally, the Zoo has set up an Emergency Fund to off-set losses incurred during the closure. To donate, or learn more, please visit the website.