Evelyn Rubenstein JCC steps up as Meals on Wheels demand increases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEYERLAND – During the COVID-19 crisis it is crucial that we not forget about our seniors. Especially when it comes to providing them with a hot meal.

The Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center has really stepped up with its Meals on Wheels program.

“We’re home delivering 400 meals a day with our truck and volunteers,” said Joel Dinkin, CEO of Evelyn Rubenstein JCC.

In the month of March, they delivered over 11,000 meals alone, to seniors in 14 different zip codes.

“In addition to the hot meal, it is some level of social contact. It’s a mental health and physical health check,” said Dinkin.

They are now also sending out microwaves, can openers, and other kitchen supplies seniors may need in their houses during this time.

If anyone knows of a senior who is home-bound and needs a meal, you can contact the Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center at: https://www.erjcchouston.org/