EXCLUSIVE: Cardinal DiNardo talks about COVID-19 altering Holy Week and Easter celebrations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – For churches around the world Holy Week and Easter celebrations will look a lot different this year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Instead of delivering the message of Christ’s resurrection to filled churches, there will be empty pews. The faithful will be congregated in their homes.

Archbishop Daniel Cardinal DiNardo of Galveston-Houston has already officially suspended Mass indefinitely amid coronavirus concerns. This year, Holy Week and Easter will be celebrated as never before in the Archdiocese with livestreaming.

Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe sat down exclusively with Cardinal DiNardo, the leader of 1.7 million local Catholics, to talk about how we can still celebrate the Holy Spirit and stay connected to the Catholic Church.

Cardinal DiNardo tells her that they really had to “get their thinking caps on” for this year’s Holy Week. The Archdiocese decided to have as many of its 150 parishes livestream services. They also have a way to livestream from the Co-Cathedral. “To my mind that’s part of the importance of something new,” said Cardinal DiNardo.

Cardinal DiNardo will be presiding over the following Holy Week celebrations at the Co-Cathedral, which you can livestream at www.archgh.org

Thursday, April 9, at 7 p.m. is the Mass of the Lord’s Supper

Good Friday, April 10, at 3 p.m. commemorates the Passion and Death of our Lord Jesus Christ

On Saturday, April 11, at 8:30 p.m. is the Easter Vigil which joyfully celebrates new light coming out of the darkness as God brings about a new creation in the Resurrection of His Son

The Archdiocese is also offering Daily Spiritual Reflections in English, Spanish, and Vietnamese online at www.archgh.org/dailyreflections.

As far as how Cardinal DiNardo is doing and feeling during all of this? “There are days you feel empty. You feel empty because face-to-face contact with people is so important for our celebrations of major feast days, something like Holy Week,” said Cardinal DiNardo. “At the same time this forces you, because you’re alone a little bit more, to have the scriptures in front of you. And that sets you to a little more contemplation.”

Cardinal DiNardo could not stress enough, “We’re never alone. Jesus in always with us.”