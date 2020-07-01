Fireworks sales are booming for the Fourth of July amid COVID-19

Where's Maggie

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRING, Texas – Nothing says the Fourth of July like fireworks! And so far, this year’s sales are booming amid COVID-19.

CW39’s Maggie Flecknoe went to Top Dog Fireworks’ Spring location where they’re taking extra precautions to make sure that customers can shop safely during the coronavirus pandemic. They’re strongly encouraging customers to place their orders online and pick up at a Top Dog Fireworks near you. You can buy fireworks at Top Dog Fireworks until midnight on July 4th.

Before you set off fireworks know where you can legally shoot them off. All local cities ban shooting fireworks within their boundaries. Additionally, fireworks may not be shot within 600 feet of a church, hospital, day care center or school, within 100 feet of a place where flammable liquids or fireworks are stored and may not be thrown from a motor vehicle.

Other fireworks safety tips include:

  • Always read and follow label directions.
  • Have an adult present.  Never give fireworks to small children—fireworks are not toys!
  • Buy from reliable sellers.
  • Stay away from illegal explosives.  Never experiment or make your own fireworks.
  • Use outdoors only.
  • Always have water handy (a garden hose or a bucket).
  • Never try to re-light a “dud” firework.  (Wait 15-20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.)
  • Light only one firework at a time.
  • Never throw or point fireworks at other people.
  • Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.
  • The shooter should wear eye protection.  Never have any part of your body over the firework.
  • Dispose of fireworks properly by soaking them in water and then disposing of them in your trash can.  Do not put fireworks that are still hot in the trash can.
  • If necessary, to store fireworks, keep them in a cool, dry place.

For more information on Top Dog Fireworks, please visit: www.topdogfireworks.com

Share this story

TOP VIDEO

Harris County extends mask order and disaster declaration 6A

Entertainment /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Harris County extends mask order and disaster declaration 6A"

Reopenings Paused By More Cases

Syndication /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Reopenings Paused By More Cases"

Photos allegedly show Aurora officers at site where Elijah McClain was incapacitated

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Photos allegedly show Aurora officers at site where Elijah McClain was incapacitated"
More Video

It's Not Hou It's Me

More It's Not Hou It's Me

Fitness Friday

More Fitness Friday

More Morning Dose

More Morning Dose

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Hot Hazy Humid Tuesday

Hot Hazy and Humid Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hot Hazy and Humid Wednesday"

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Class Acts

More Class Acts

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular