Friends for Life hosts only free drive-thru clinics and food bank for pets during pandemic

HOUSTON – When it comes to supporting Houston and the city’s pet population, you can always count on Friends for Life. The no-kill animal shelter has been hosting the only free drive-thru clinics and food banks for pets during the pandemic.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe has more from the 14th drive-thru clinic.

For more, please visit: https://friends4life.org/

To donate to the clinic and food bank, check out its Amazon Wishlist: https://friends4life.org/donate/wishlist/

