From making mattresses to masks, Houston Furniture Bank steps up during COVID-19 crisis

SOUTH HOUSTON – From making mattresses to making masks, the Houston Furniture Banks always steps up for the community during times of need.

While still running its daily operations, the non-profit is now having workers and volunteers sew face masks for anyone in need.

“As a part of a larger community, we will certainly face this pandemic and defeat this,” said Oli Mohammed, Executive Director of the Houston Furniture Bank.

The Houston Furniture Bank has joined with Connect Community, which works primarily in the Gulfton area with the immigrant and refugee population.

“When the COVID crisis hit, we felt that we could be part of a solution in Houston because so many of the people there have a background in tailoring and seamstress,” said Anne Whitlock, Founding Director of Connect Community.

It not only helps the public get face masks, but also helps a very vulnerable population get work. “It’s been an incredible coming together of artists, manufacturers, non-profits, and individuals to really be part of a solution for our healthcare workers and for everyone who wants one,” said Whitlock.

If you would like to volunteer or donate fabric please visit: https://myconnectcommunity.org/ or https://houstonfurniturebank.org/

You can also purchase masks at: https://myconnectcommunity.org/pf/sewn-goods/