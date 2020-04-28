Gardening during quarantine tips and tricks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST UNIVERSITY – Stay safe, stay home, and possibly garden! With us spending more time at home during the COVID-19 crisis, a lot of us may be spending more time in the garden.

How do you get your garden to grown and become a perfect sanctuary?

Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe got some tips and tricks from landscape architect, Lanson B. Jones owner of Lanson B. Jones and Co.

Some simple rules of "green" thumb from Jones include:

Declutter and tidy up Create a focal point by putting things in groups of three or four Paint pots, patio furniture, etc. white to accent the greenery Put herb gardens "out of sight but in the sunlight" Plant pots in a baby pool to make less of a mess

For more, please visit: https://www.lansonbjones.com/