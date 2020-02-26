Getting ready to Rodeo with Houston ISD students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's almost time to Rodeo! One big reason to go to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is to support Texas youth and educational programs.

This year, more than 800 scholarships will be awarded through Rodeo Houston's nine scholarship programs and more than $14 million.

From agriculture to art, Houston ISD students are among those participating in Rodeo Houston hoping to earn a scholarship.

Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe spent the morning with Lamar High School FFA students getting ready to show their animals. Along with Sharpstown High School and Milby High School students who participated in the School Art Program.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo runs March 3rd - 22nd at NRG Park.