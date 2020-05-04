Happy Friday Car: Teachers and staff caravan through town surprising students at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SE HOUSTON – Beta Academy is driving around town spreading cheer to its students at home.

It’s called Happy Friday Car and at the end of each week teachers and staff at Beta Academy delivery dozens of care packages to students and their families. Given the added pressures of the pandemic, Beta Academy is hoping to spread joy through delivery of gift baskets filled with treats, toys, and books.

“We just want these families to know that we love them, and we miss them so much,” said Amanda Haygood, with Beta Academy.

Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe tagged along to help surprise Riley, a third grader at Beta Academy. It was extra special to send her some cheer, since her 9th birthday is coming up and she won’t get to celebrate at school.

And boy was Riley surprised when she came to the door. When asked how she felt, she replied, “Happy! Really happy!”