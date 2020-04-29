Heights shop prepares to reopen for customers on May 1st

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE HEIGHTS – Texas will slowly begin to reopen on Friday, May 1st. Governor Greg Abbott says that restaurants, retailers, malls and movie theaters will be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity, statewide during Phase 1.

With that, Manready Mercantile owner, Travis Weaver, is getting ready to reopen his Heights shop to customers on Friday. But it won’t be business as usual. Weaver is following strict CDC guidelines.

“We’re going to make sure that we monitor the number of people that come in and give them and our staff a safe environment,” said Weaver. “We’ll have somebody to greet them at the door, let them know we have gloves, masks, and sanitizer. Give them all the options to help protect our staff and the community.”

For customers who do shop in person, there are some new features at the general goods store, including “Bring Your Own Bottle” to get filled with hand sanitizer.

“The big issue is that we can get the sanitizer, it’s just hard to get bottles,” said Weaver. The store now has a machine that they fill with sanitizer. “BYOB, bring your own bottle. We’ll weigh your bottle, fill it up with sanitizer, weigh it again, and then charge you accordingly,” added Weaver.

Weaver has also been donating sanitizer to first responders, frontline healthcare workers, and senior living facilities.

Looking for a face mask to go with that sanitizer? Manready Mercantile has got you covered.

“We’re bringing some in from our current vendors and some from the community right here,” said Weaver. “We’re trying to keep our vendors employed and also do what we can for our community and our staff.”

Manready Mercantile is still offering curbside-shopping and delivery to its customers. They even have virtual shopping where they’ll Facetime customers to assist with shopping needs.

Manready Mercantile is located at 321 W. 19th Street. You can also contact them at 713-861-6618 or visit www.manready.com