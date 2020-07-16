Hitched at Hope Farms: Urban farm debuts as wedding venue amid pandemic

HOUSTON — Hope Farms, a seven-acre organic farm in the middle of the city, has announced it is now available as a venue for small, intimate celebrations and is offering special packages for micro weddings. Operated by Recipe for Success Foundation, the acclaimed urban farm’s mission is focused on addressing food access equity and healthy eating.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe got a full preview from Hope Farms and Recipe for Success Foundation’s founder, Gracie Cavnar.

For more, before you say, “I Do”, please visit: https://hopefarmshtx.org/

