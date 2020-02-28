HLSR Trail Riders Celebrate 60th Anniversary Ride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than 2,000 trail riders will complete their treks from around the Lone Star state to participate in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Among those are the Valley Lodge Trail Riders. This year marks the 60th year that the Valley Lodge Trail Riders will make the 75-mile journey to Houston from Brookshire, Texas. Making them the HLSR’s second oldest trail ride. They hope to continue to pass the tradition on to future generations.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo runs March 3rd - 22nd at NRG Park.