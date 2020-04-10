Honk for an Amen! The Way Church hosts drive-in Easter service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING – Honk twice for an amen! Churches are getting creative during the COVID-19 crisis, especially when it comes to Easter Sunday.

The Way Church, in Spring, is hosting a drive-in worship service on Easter Sunday.

“As people drive on our property to come and worship the Lord, in a drive-in church model, they’re going to stay in their cars. And as they stay in their cars, we’ll give them a worship guide so that they can participate in the service as we celebrate the Risen Lord,” said Pastor Matt Woodfill of The Way Church.

People will be encouraged to “turn on their windshield wipers. And that means they’re praising the Lord. They can honk their horns. That means ‘Amen! Preach it Pastor Matt!’”

If you would like to attend the drive-in Easter service, here’s the info:

The Way Church

Drive-In Easter service begins at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 12 th

Located in the church parking lot at 24418 Interstate 45 North, Spring, TX 77386

For more on The Way Church, visit: www.waychurch.org