Houston Astros Opening Day

CW39’s Maggie Flecknoe is LIVE at Minute Maid Park for Astros Opening Day.

Maggie talks with VP of Houston Astros Communications Gene Dias. It’s different this year, with a new way to be in the stands at Minute Maid Park. Find out how to purchase a cutout of yourself to be in the stands, for charity. Lyle Lovett will sing the National Anthem. Maggie has more about plans for the players.

You aren’t able to attend the games, but you can still be in the stands. For a tax-deductible donation of $100, you can upload a photo of yourself in your Astros gear. Your cutout will be placed in the stands and that money will go to the Astros Foundation and their efforts in the greater Houston area.

Click the photo below to get started:

Baseball is BACK! That’s certainly something to celebrate. A number of restaurants and bars in our area have specials to start the season.

Keep up with the Astros all day long during Opening Day! We’ll be there!

