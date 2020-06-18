Houston chefs participate in ‘Bakers Against Racism’ bake sale

Where's Maggie

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON – Everyone loves a good bake sale, especially when it’s for an even better cause. “Bakers Against Racism” is a bake sale to raise money for racial justice.

Spearheaded by three Washington, D.C., pastry chefs, Paola Velez, Willa Lou Pelini and Rob Rubba, it quickly went global.

“Bakers Against Racism is a call to action: to fight and stand up against the unjust treatment of black people in the United States,” according to an Instagram post. “We are armed to fight racism with the tools we know how to utilize, our food.”

The chefs asked restaurants to sell desserts and donate the proceeds to organizations fighting social and racial injustice. Since then, nearly 4,000 participants have heeded the call in more than 40 states and 15 countries.

Here in Houston Underbelly Hospitality has joined in. They are selling a $40 party pack that includes a ca phe sua da (Vietnamese iced coffee) carrot cake “fried” pie, a black lime pie bar, a mini apple pie from Georgia James, Chris’ birthday cake push-pop and a rainbow-cookie sandwich. The proceeds will go to Pure Justice.

Click here, to place your order.

Share this story

LOCAL VIDEO

Police searching for suspect in deadly east Houston shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police searching for suspect in deadly east Houston shooting"

Grief Coach Shares How to Heal After the Loss of a Loved One

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grief Coach Shares How to Heal After the Loss of a Loved One"

Houston chefs participate in ‘Bakers Against Racism’ bake sale

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston chefs participate in ‘Bakers Against Racism’ bake sale"

Man killed in shootout with deputies is half-brother of Robert Fuller, found hanged in Palmdale

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man killed in shootout with deputies is half-brother of Robert Fuller, found hanged in Palmdale"

English teacher talks importance of Black literature

Thumbnail for the video titled "English teacher talks importance of Black literature"
More Video

It's Not Hou It's Me

More It's Not Hou It's Me

Fitness Friday

More Fitness Friday

More Morning Dose

More Morning Dose

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

More Dry Days To Come

Dry weather continues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dry weather continues"

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Class Acts

More Class Acts

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular