Houston chefs participate in ‘Bakers Against Racism’ bake sale

HOUSTON – Everyone loves a good bake sale, especially when it’s for an even better cause. “Bakers Against Racism” is a bake sale to raise money for racial justice.

Spearheaded by three Washington, D.C., pastry chefs, Paola Velez, Willa Lou Pelini and Rob Rubba, it quickly went global.

“Bakers Against Racism is a call to action: to fight and stand up against the unjust treatment of black people in the United States,” according to an Instagram post. “We are armed to fight racism with the tools we know how to utilize, our food.”

The chefs asked restaurants to sell desserts and donate the proceeds to organizations fighting social and racial injustice. Since then, nearly 4,000 participants have heeded the call in more than 40 states and 15 countries.

Here in Houston Underbelly Hospitality has joined in. They are selling a $40 party pack that includes a ca phe sua da (Vietnamese iced coffee) carrot cake “fried” pie, a black lime pie bar, a mini apple pie from Georgia James, Chris’ birthday cake push-pop and a rainbow-cookie sandwich. The proceeds will go to Pure Justice.

Click here, to place your order.