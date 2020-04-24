Houston Grand Opera’s costume shop sews masks for local hospitals & Women’s Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – All the world’s a stage. Unfortunately, the coronavirus has taken center stage across the globe forcing the Houston Grand Opera to temporarily shut down. But now, the opera is connecting with its audience in a different way.

The Houston Grand Opera’s costume shop is making and donating fabric face masks to healthcare workers at St. Joseph's Medical Center, Methodist Hospital, and will begin to do the same for the Women’s Center.

The fabric and elastic once used for elaborate costumes is being used to protect Houstonians. “Over the course of the last four weeks, they’ve made 2,200 masks,” said Perryn Leech, Houston Grand Opera’s Managing Director.

“These costume technicians have been unbelievable. They got together fabrics and we’ve bought more fabrics now. And we just continue to make as many masks as we possibly can,” added Leech.

While the Houston Grand Opera is busy helping others, it needs our help.

“Right now, cash is king. We were not successful in the first round of PPP funding. So, we have had to furlough some staff. But the reality is, if we want to have an art form to come back to, we need to keep as many people busy until we can come back into the theatre,” said Leech.

As to how he’s feeling about the pandemic and future of the Houston Grand Opera, Leech remains positive. “I’m an optimist by nature. This art form has survived 450 years so far, and we need it to survive another 450.”

Currently, the Houston Grand Opera is asking for donations. Visit here for more: https://www.houstongrandopera.org/helpartists