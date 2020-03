Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Over 500 Houston ISD elementary and middle school students will attend the 6th Annual Aerospace and Aviation Day at Wesley Elementary.

It was founded by Crystal Williams, a former HISD teacher now NASA Instructional Coach, to engage and inspire our youth through STEM and to promote aerospace and aviation as a viable career path with an excellent future job market.

NASA, Lone Star Flight Museum, and others have partnered to bring the students hands on learning experiences.