Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Houston ISD's Law Elementary School is celebrating Black History Month with a special program.

Principal Derrick Estes says that they will have a Drumline, MLK oratory finalist, a majorette dance team performing, spoken word, and students putting on a "Live" African American Museum.

Fourth grader, Caydence, was a finalist at the Foley and Lardner MLK Oratory competition and gave us a special performance of her speech.