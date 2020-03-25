Houston keeping parks open, closing playgrounds during ‘stay home, work safe’ order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How many of us could use a breath of fresh air during this trying time? City and public health officials realize how important being outside at parks can be for our mental and physical health. That’s why they are allowing parks to remain open during Harris County’s ‘stay home, work safe’ order, in effect until April 3rd.

Just because they are open, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says it does not mean we need to “flood them with people”. He also reminds people that you must abide by the CDC rules and practice social distancing of at least six feet.

There are some other do’s and don’ts before heading out to the park or trails:

Social distance 6 feet from others. Keep it as you walk, bike or hike.

Practice good hygiene. Do not use trails or go to the park if you have symptoms.

Bring your own water bottle & refrain from using water fountains.

Avoid public bathrooms.

Throw away your own trash.

Also, be aware of what is open and closed:

Trails & green spaces still open

Playgrounds & fitness equipment closed

Volleyball courts closed

Tracks & fields at schools closed

Stretching deck closed

Keep in mind, health officials say COVID-19 can remain on surfaces for at least 48 hours. So, you want to do your part to flatten the curve. There are 1,500 acres of Memorial Park to explore and plenty of green spaces. So be playful but practical.