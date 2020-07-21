Houston, We Have A Problem: Local non-profit helps creatives during COVID-19

HOUSTON — The resurgence of COVID-19 cases forced many Houstonians back into their homes. On top of that, high unemployment rates mean most families are only spending money on essentials. If you’re an artist and people aren’t looking at your work or buying it, what do you do?

Fresh Arts, a Houston-based nonprofit providing resources to local creatives, is pioneering new approaches to reaching artists and supporting artists reaching consumers.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe met up with the non-profit in the Arts District and spoke with an artist finding successful ways to adapt.

