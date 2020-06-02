Houston Zoo reopens to public Wednesday with new safety protocols

HOUSTON – Get ready to have a roaring good time! The Houston Zoo is reopening to the public Wednesday, June 3rd after closing its gates nearly three months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s so many emotions seeing people walk through our gates after months of being closed,” said Senior Director of Public Relations, Jackie Wallace.

In fact, so many people were excited to go back to the Zoo they “broke the internet”, trying to get tickets last week.

“Noon, last Wednesday, everything crashed,” said Wallace. “We had 10,000 people per minute trying to log on and get tickets and reservations. It was crazy!”

It since has been fixed and tickets are available for purchase.

While, the Zoo may be back open, it’s not back to the way it was.

Online tickets are now required for all guests. Anyone arriving at the Zoo without an online reservation will not be admitted. Tickets will be offered in three dayparts, 9:00 –11:00 a.m., noon – 2:00 p.m., and 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., which will limit the number of guests in the Zoo at one time and provide for increased social distancing. All tickets will allow free access to TXU Energy presents Dragons, a unique, limited-time special exhibit.

Once inside, there’s a one-way path for people.

“That’s to help move people through the Zoo in a very orderly manner and encourage more social distancing,” added Walllace.

Other health and safety initiatives include the Zoo requiring staff to wear masks, and enhanced cleaning methods. Several interactive experiences, including giraffe feedings and the Wildlife Carousel, will remain temporarily closed.

More information about the Zoo’s reopening plans can be found at www.HoustonZoo.org. Additionally, the Zoo has set up an Emergency Fund to off-set losses incurred during the closure. To donate, or learn more, please visit the website.