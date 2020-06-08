Watch Now
In His Shoes: Meet local designer behind custom George Floyd shoes

HOUSTON – Ranard Hardman, better known as, Nard Got Sole, has designed custom “kicks” for celebrities and athletes. But his latest project was one of his most important and personal.

Fellow Houstonian and rapper, Trae tha Truth commissioned Nard Got Sole to create custom George Floyd sneakers for himself and Floyd’s nephew.

Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe spoke with Nard Got Sole about his design and what this entire process has been like, as a Black man and artist.

For more on Nard Got Sole and his designs, please visit: http://www.nardgotsole.com/

