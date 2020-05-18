Jewish-Owned businesses join forces to “Mensch Out” amid COVID-19

HOUSTON – Every Monday you are encouraged to “Mensch Out” to help Jewish-owned businesses. “Mensch Out” essentially means to be a good person.

Houston’s “Mensch Out” campaign was started by three local public relations agencies, Integrate Agency, Like Minds Communications, and Tippit & Moo Advertising.

The “Mensch Out” campaign, benefiting the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston and the Houston Jewish Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Appeal, is going on throughout the month of May, in an effort to drive sales and awareness to participating Jewish-owned and Jewish-run restaurants, retailers and businesses, while raising dollars for those in need.

“On Mondays, we’re encouraging people to go support these businesses. And on those days a lot of participating businesses are donating a portion of the proceeds to COVID relief effort,” said Allie Danziger, Founder & President of Integrate.

Funds raised through the Mensch Out campaign for the COVID-19 Emergency Appeal will provide urgent basic needs to individuals, families, and seniors including food, medicine, and household supplies as well as rental payments, utilities, and other necessary bills; help to ensure the continuity of Jewish life in Houston including tuition and program assistance for Jewish education and connections; and support to community organizations.

Some of the Jewish-owned businesses that are listed, include:

New York Deli & Coffee Shop and The Bagel Shop Bakery

Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe

Roadster Grill at Eighteen36

Cuteheads, selling special occasion dresses, and now adult and kid-sized masks

Mostly Chocolate & Catering

Three Brothers Bakery