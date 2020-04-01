Kids’ Meals needs help feeding children in-need during COVID-19 crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- As the COVID-19 crisis continues more and more children need help to make sure they do not go hungry. For over a decade, Kids’ Meals has been doing just that for underprivileged preschoolers.

On average, they deliver 3,000 healthy meals across the Houston-area each day. But since this COVID-19 crisis Kids’ Meals is now feeding all the children in the home as the Houston Independent School District and YMCA sites shut down.

“We are up to 7,000 children each day,” says executive director Beth Harp. “We were not expecting to grow this much overnight.”

Kids’ Meals desperately needs our help. They are asking for donations. “For just $2 you can feed a child,” says Harp.

They are also looking for volunteers to come help at the Kids’ Meals headquarters at 330 Garden Oaks, in northwest Houston. They are following all the CDC guidelines to assure volunteers a safe and healthy environment.

“We are getting up to 200 applications a day and we know that the need is just tremendous,” says Harp. “So please donate or come alongside us and volunteer or consider making one of the lunch packs. You can partner and make sure no child is going hungry.”

For more information visit: https://kidsmealsinc.org/