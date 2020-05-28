Kids serenade seniors at the windows of Acorn Manor Assisted Living

THE WOODLANDS – Acorn Manor Assisted Living, in The Woodlands, may be on lock-down due to COVID-19 but that does not mean that residents cannot be entertained at their windows.

Owner, Priyanka Johri, has been having musicians, children, and other volunteers stop by Acorn Manor to play for the residents outside their windows.

“We had to go in lockdown in March because of COVID-19. But they still need interaction. So, we had to figure out how to do that without allowing people inside,” said Johri. “We asked our friends, family, community members to come and volunteer to serenade them through the windows and send them cards and paintings.”

Two months later the community is still coming together to show these seniors love. Fortunately, no residents have gotten COVID-19 at Acorn Manor Assisted Living.

Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe was there as 9-year-old Mason and his 7-year-old sister, McKenna, sang to the seniors and taped handmade artwork to their windows.

“We didn’t want them to be alone. And we just wanted them to be happy and not get sick,” said McKenna.

If you would like to volunteer and add some sunshine to these seniors lives, please visit: https://acornmanorassistedliving.com/ or call: 832-955-9655.