Lamar high school calf scramble winner prepares to show off steer at HLSR

Annalise proudly shows off her steer, Beau, to Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe, inside of Lamar High School's Agricultural Complex. In just two weeks she hopes to auction him off at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for scholarship money.

Now a senior in high school and President of Lamar High School FFA program, Annalise was able to purchase Beau with the $2000 she was awarded after winning the calf scramble, last year. It wasn't easy to win the scramble, Annalise says she trained like an athlete to build up her endurance. But with confidence and luck, she says she was able to wrangle in the calf and scholarship money.

This year, more than 800 scholarships will be awarded through Rodeo Houston's nine scholarship programs and more than $14 million.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo runs March 3rd - 22nd at NRG Park.