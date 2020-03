Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RodeoHouston has officially begun at NRG Park. The nearly three-week, social event of the year runs through March 22nd.

From the livestock show and rodeo, to the carnival and concerts, there’s truly something for everyone! And of course, you can’t forget about the food!

Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe met up with Dominic Palmieri, The Midway Gourmet. From deep fried pop tarts, to gigantic turkey legs topped with flaming hot Cheetos, Palmieri goes big...literally!