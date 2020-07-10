Little but Mighty: Meet the Fourth Ward Freedman’s Little League team

FOURTH WARD, Houston – They may be little, but they are fierce and mighty, the Fourth Ward Freedman’s Little League team.

Coach Earl Pruitt created the team in June. He grew up in the neighborhood and after losing his mother in April, wanted to make her proud. Pruitt took the mere $30 he had in his pocket and printed fliers to put around the neighborhood. “If you build it, they will come,” said Pruitt. Since then he’s had about 30 kids on and off the team.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe spent time with the team where they practice on Gregory Lincoln Baseball Diamond in the Fourth Ward.

If you would like to donate to the team, please visit its Facebook page: www.facebook.com/pg/4thWardFreedmans

Follow Maggie Flecknoe on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.