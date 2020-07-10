Little but Mighty: Meet the Fourth Ward Freedman’s Little League team

Where's Maggie

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOURTH WARD, Houston – They may be little, but they are fierce and mighty, the Fourth Ward Freedman’s Little League team.

Coach Earl Pruitt created the team in June. He grew up in the neighborhood and after losing his mother in April, wanted to make her proud. Pruitt took the mere $30 he had in his pocket and printed fliers to put around the neighborhood. “If you build it, they will come,” said Pruitt. Since then he’s had about 30 kids on and off the team.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe spent time with the team where they practice on Gregory Lincoln Baseball Diamond in the Fourth Ward.

If you would like to donate to the team, please visit its Facebook page: www.facebook.com/pg/4thWardFreedmans

Follow Maggie Flecknoe on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

Houston BCycle experiencing record ridership

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston BCycle experiencing record ridership"

Crime Stoppers of Houston Helping Stop Domestic Violence During Pandemic 1 of 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Stoppers of Houston Helping Stop Domestic Violence During Pandemic 1 of 2"

Crime Stoppers Helping with Cyber Safety for Kids and Summer Resources 2 of 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Stoppers Helping with Cyber Safety for Kids and Summer Resources 2 of 2"

Community rallies around ‘underdog’ Little League team in the Fourth Ward

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community rallies around ‘underdog’ Little League team in the Fourth Ward"

Little but Mighty: Meet the Fourth Ward Freedman’s Little League team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little but Mighty: Meet the Fourth Ward Freedman’s Little League team"

Double Homicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Double Homicide"

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular