Local 10-year-old girl makes final round in 2020 Braille Challenge

Where's Maggie

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRING, Texas – 10-year-old Caylen Coffel, from Spring, Texas, lost her vision to a brain tumor at the age of four. But that hasn’t stopped her from shining bright and excelling.

Coffel recently participated in the 2020 Braille Challenge Finals, a one-of-a-kind academic competition for students who are visually impaired in North America produced by the Braille Institute. She was one of the 50 finalists selected from all around the continent and competed in the finals virtually, due to COVID-19.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe sat down with Coffel, a true ray of sunshine.

Visit https://www.brailleinstitute.org/braille-challenge for more information and announcements.

Follow Maggie Flecknoe on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

TxDOT Launches Motorcycle Safety Campaign

Monday weather

Hollywood Minute

March for Vanessa Guillen in San Antonio

National Leaders Tributes for John Lewis

Portland Protests Rage

It's Not Hou It's Me

More It's Not Hou It's Me

Fitness Friday

More Fitness Friday

More Morning Dose

More Morning Dose

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular