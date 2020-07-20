Local 10-year-old girl makes final round in 2020 Braille Challenge

SPRING, Texas – 10-year-old Caylen Coffel, from Spring, Texas, lost her vision to a brain tumor at the age of four. But that hasn’t stopped her from shining bright and excelling.

Coffel recently participated in the 2020 Braille Challenge Finals, a one-of-a-kind academic competition for students who are visually impaired in North America produced by the Braille Institute. She was one of the 50 finalists selected from all around the continent and competed in the finals virtually, due to COVID-19.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe sat down with Coffel, a true ray of sunshine.

Visit https://www.brailleinstitute.org/braille-challenge for more information and announcements.

Follow Maggie Flecknoe on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.