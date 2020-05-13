Local company producing medical face masks with reusable filters & giving back

HOUSTON – 3D Standard is used to producing parts for manufacturing companies. Now the Houston company is using its 3D printers and technology to produce medical face masks with reusable filters and face shields.

“I felt this was a time to come together and do some good for the world,” said Eric Feighl, Partner of 3D Standard.

For the past six weeks 3D Standard has been making thousands of masks and shields for frontline workers. In addition, they are donating masks.

“We’re donating about 10% of all of the items that we sell, we’re than matching that with a charitable donation to local organizations,” said Chris Kolger, President of 3D Standard.

3D Standard’s face masks are unique because of their reusable filters.

“We’re able to get a lot more use out of those. People can replace the filter daily, wash the mask down, and it’s a much more hygienic option,” said Kolger.

Masks cost: $30 and face shields are: $25.

Also, for every 10 masks sold, 3D Standard will donate a mask to a medical professional in need that has reached out to the company. They will ship directly to them!

For more information please visit: http://www.3d-standard.com/