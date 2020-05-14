Local high school students start grocery delivery service for elderly

WEST HOUSTON – A group of high school students from The Village School are using their extra time while virtual learning to help seniors in the community.

They have developed Speedelivery, a free grocery delivery service for the elderly and people with compromised immune systems. The high school juniors got the idea after seeing what their grandparents are going through across the globe during the pandemic.

“My grandparents in India have been struggling to get groceries during the lock down. They do not know where to go and all their options are very expensive,” said Anirudh Srinivasan, Speedelivery developer.

“So, because of this we thought of Speedelivery to help senior citizens, immunocompromised, or people who do not want to expose themselves to the virus, get groceries in a safe manner without human to human contact,” said Srinivasan.

The website took 75 hours to build and the students spent an additional 50 hours on marketing.

“We have 15 requests on the website and 20 phone requests,” said Aditya Agrawal, Speedelivery developer.

And the reaction has been very positive from seniors. “We’ve received donations from some of the people we have delivered to. And that helps us expand our business and keep our website running,” said Srinivasan.

The high school juniors say Speedelivery has been very rewarding for them as well.

“It’s very productive. Instead of sitting around and lazing around all day, it’s our way of giving back to the community,” said Srinivasan.

“It’s very rewarding knowing that we were able to help people who were not able to help themselves,” added Yazan Binnasser, Speedelivery developer.

These students get an A+ when it comes to giving back!

For more on Speedelivery, please visit: https://speedeliveryhouston.com/