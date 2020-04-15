Local school uses 3D printer to make face shields for donation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE WOODLANDS – Tucked away in The Woodlands a teacher is hard at work at the Esprit International School making personal protective equipment for essential workers.

Luis Gaitan, a Technology Instructor, is using the school’s 3D printers to make face shields for not only healthcare workers, but bus drivers, grocery store workers, and other essential employees.

“He actually was sleeping at the school for the first week, because the 3D printer takes about three hours and he wanted to keep production going,” said Dr. Rosemary Brumbelow, Founder/Head of the Esprit International School.

The school has pledged to make 100 face shields and has already donated 35 of those.

In addition, the school is asking students and parents to help sew face masks.

Gaitan believes that as an educator you should lead by example and he hopes his students learn a valuable lesson from his actions.

“I hope when my students see this, they realize that one day they will move from being the protected, to the protectors. It takes leadership and it takes responsibility. And it takes the idea that there’s something larger than you going on,” said Gaitan. “I really hope that they get to learn about leadership and selflessness of acting in the community.”

Gaitan needs volunteers. If you would like to help, please contact him at: luis@espritschool.com.

For more information, visit: www.espritinternationalschool.com