Lots of Safe Space: Space Center Houston is open with new attractions

HOUSTON — Space Center Houston is officially back open after temporarily having to close during the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular non-profit tourist destination has new safety protocols in place, including social distancing practices, a new touch-less entry with self-scan turnstiles, increased hand sanitizer stations, shields at ticket counters, and increased daily cleaning.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe gives us an inside glimpse. Plus, a look at some new attractions.

For more information, go here: https://spacecenter.org/reopening/

