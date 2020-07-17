Lowriders helping make teen’s birthday wish come true, during COVID-19

HUMBLE, Texas — Gerinda Joseph recently battled COVID-19. During that time, her 17-yr-old daughter, Kiana, had to step up and take care of her two-year-old brother, with special needs.

Joseph said the teen never complained and was like a second mom to her brother.

So, when Kiana’s original birthday celebration had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus, Joseph did all she could to make her birthday wish come true, have a car parade.

Joseph contacted Still Rollin Car Club. The group of lowriders is making sure she has the biggest and best car parade.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe got in on the birthday surprise.

 

