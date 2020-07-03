Breaking News
Texas Mask Order Requirement Now In Effect

Luv Ya Red, White & BLUE! BBQing with legendary Houston Oilers QB Dan Pastorini

Where's Maggie

HOUSTON – Luv ya red, white and BLUE! There’s nothing more American than firing up the grill for the Fourth of July, especially when it’s with legendary Houston Oilers quarterback, Dante “Dan” Pastorini.

CW39’s Maggie Flecknoe fired things up with Pastorini. He’s a seasoned pro, literally! Since retiring from the NFL, he created Dan Pastorini’s Quality Foods, which includes a line of rubs and seasonings. The seasonings are family recipes.

Now Pastorini is partnering with Gourmet Ranch, a specialty meats division of Jake’s Finer Foods who is rolling out a new ecommerce platform allowing consumers to get their hands on its delicious, restaurant-quality meats. Once only available to chefs and restauranteurs, Gourmet Ranch’s meat is a cut above.

Meat lovers will score with the latest addition, “The Quarterback Box”, which features six 6 oz. USDA Choice Filets and a bottle of Dan Pastorini’s Texas Style Rub.

For more, please visit: www.gourmetranch.com

