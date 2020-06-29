Margaritaville Opens First Resort in Texas

MONTGOMERY, Texas – Texas’ first Margaritaville resort has officially opened. Set on 186 waterfront acres on the shores of Lake Conroe, Margaritaville Lake Resort brings an entirely unique lodging concept to the destination, providing guests authentic fun and escapism in a “no worries” atmosphere.

The 20-story resort features 303 luxury suites, as well as 32 lakefront cottages with boat slips available.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe gives us a sneak peek and shows how the resort managed to open amid a pandemic.

For more information, visit www.margaritavilleresortlakeconroetexas.com