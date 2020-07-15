Mobile Tire Store: Tread Connections comes to you to change tires

HOUSTON – It’s the summer of road trips! AAA predicts Americans will take 700 million trips from July through September.

The last thing you want to worry about is getting a flat tire or waiting at a tire shop during COVID-19. Now there’s a mobile tire store that will come to you, Tread Connection.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe spoke with the owner of Tread Connection North Houston, Will Wightman for more on their services.

For info, please visit: https://treadconnection.com/

