Mother’s Day Gift Ideas: Support local vendors and moms thru DASH Market

SAWYER HEIGHTS – Mother’s Day is quickly approaching and if you are still searching for the perfect gift ideas DASH Market has you covered when it comes to “Design, Art, Style, Home”.

DASH co-founders Michelle Maresh, Lisa Erwin, Vanessa Sendukas, and Angela Poujol have great taste and are also moms. They shared some great gift ideas with Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe. The best part is they are all supporting local vendors and moms.

The actual DASH Market has had to be postponed until the end of June, due to COVID-19.

But you can still enjoy a virtual DASH Market by visiting: https://www.dashhouston.com/

