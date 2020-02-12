Name a cockroach after your loved one…or an ex…this Valentine’s Day

Love always sparks chats about birds and bees...and cockroaches?
Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe visits the Houston Museum of Natural Science where she has found a unique Valentine’s Day gift. You can name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after a special someone in your life for only $5 during the museum’s ‘Endless Love’ promotion. With the deal, purchasers receive a certificate confirming the name and the insect will be upgraded to an adorable roach motel.
Cockrell Butterfly Center Director Erin Mills introduces Maggie to a few of these crawling cupids and explains why cockroach deserve a little tender love and care.
Endless Love runs from now until Feb. 17. Click here for more information.